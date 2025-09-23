Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $378.70 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

