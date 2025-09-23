RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,955,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

MUB opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

