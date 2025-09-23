RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,571 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $174.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

