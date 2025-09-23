Bfsg LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $614.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.22. The company has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

