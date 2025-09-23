GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $211,824,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.09 and a 200-day moving average of $306.29. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

