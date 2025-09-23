Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 215,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.