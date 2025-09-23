Martin Capital Advisors LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 7.0% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after acquiring an additional 566,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $444.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

