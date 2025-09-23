CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after buying an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after purchasing an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2%

McKesson stock opened at $697.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

