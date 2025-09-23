Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 304,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 425,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

