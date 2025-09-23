Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.98. 28,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,300. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $214.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2,172.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

