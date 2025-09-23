Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,365.04. This represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,787,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,934,000 after purchasing an additional 251,821 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 133,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,379,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,947,000 after purchasing an additional 106,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.