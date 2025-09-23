Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BAC opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $385.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

