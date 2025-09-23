Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7%

QCOM stock opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

