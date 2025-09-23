Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $323.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $330.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

