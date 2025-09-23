UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $341.49 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $309.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.49 and a 200-day moving average of $362.50.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

