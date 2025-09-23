Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

