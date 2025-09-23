West Oak Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2%

COP opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

