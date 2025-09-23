Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 2,513 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $11,247,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $602.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $573.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.79. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

