Revisor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $755.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $737.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.01. The firm has a market cap of $714.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $939.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.