ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Position Increased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $957.80 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $964.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $762.69 and a 200-day moving average of $736.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

