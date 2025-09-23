Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $9.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.10.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

