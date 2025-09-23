LVZ Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.2% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

