Gries Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $670.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $644.90 and its 200 day moving average is $600.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $670.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

