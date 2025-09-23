Golden State Equity Partners Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $670.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $644.90 and its 200-day moving average is $600.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

