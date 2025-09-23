GAMMA Investing LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 273,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

