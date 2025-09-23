Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.