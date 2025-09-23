Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.5% in the second quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 105.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

