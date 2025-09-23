RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

