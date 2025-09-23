Bfsg LLC Purchases 9,608 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.