Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.39 and a 200 day moving average of $238.13. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $303.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $319.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

