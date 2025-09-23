Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $480.50 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.