Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Kathryn Mclay Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.