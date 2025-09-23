Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 101,388 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

