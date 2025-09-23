CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 2,595 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $3,763,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

