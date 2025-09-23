CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5%

Stryker stock opened at $378.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.05. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

