Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 240.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,135.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,014.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,171.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

