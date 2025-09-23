SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $345.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $345.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

