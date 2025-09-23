Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $100,472,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $249.64 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $606,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,738,995.98. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,250 shares of company stock worth $18,844,155. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

