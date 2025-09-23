Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as low as $131.60 and last traded at $131.96, with a volume of 610197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.88.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,912,000 after buying an additional 1,391,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after buying an additional 448,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after buying an additional 1,042,904 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

