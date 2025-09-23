Bank of Stockton Buys 1,519 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IVE stock opened at $204.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.