Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APEI. Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

American Public Education Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $658.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 124.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

