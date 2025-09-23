Cordant Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIP opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

