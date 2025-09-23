Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

