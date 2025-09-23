Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 50.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $329.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.92. The firm has a market cap of $935.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

