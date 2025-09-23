675 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $643.67 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $246.79 and a one year high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $618.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.23. The company has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

