MCF Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

