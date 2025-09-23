MCF Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

