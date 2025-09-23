Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

