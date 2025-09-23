Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 607,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,721,000 after buying an additional 566,087 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,541.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

