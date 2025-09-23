O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,379.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,087 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $54,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

